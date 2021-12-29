Disha Patani glowing and soaking under the sun in a pink bikini is literally the dream of every girl; PIC

Disha Patani is indeed one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood. She keeps raising the temperatures of social media with her pictures and videos. Her Instagram handle is a visual treat for all her fans and followers. She keeps everyone updated with her day to day life and shares stunning pictures of her. Currently, the actress is on a vacation and in the recent picture that she posted, Disha is literally wearing her vacation hat and soaking under the sun.

In the picture that Disha Patani has posted, she can be seen lying under the sun. With whatever can be seen, the actress is wearing a pink bikini with a plunging neckline. She has covered half her face with a blue denim hat. Disha is soaking under the sun wearing black sunglasses and golden hoop earrings. It will be difficult for you to take your eyes off her and we bet after looking at the pic you would want to take a vacation yourself.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani is all set to end the year 2021 on a high note as she was recently announced to be the female lead with Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. Talking about the new development Disha Patani in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla shared, "When I heard the script, it was an immediate yes for me for this project. It's exactly what I was looking for and action is something I would love to perform. I have already embarked on this journey with my directors Sagar and Pushkar and the whole team. As the title suggests, it will be a full-on action-packed movie and it is going to be a crazy ride shooting for it. I am glad that I am ending 2021 on this note."

ALSO READ: Disha Patani reveals she never dreamt of becoming an actor; Wanted to take up THIS profession