Disha Patani goes de glam as she poses for a PHOTO with rapper Naezy; Take a look

Disha Patani looks undeniably pretty as she opts for a de-glam look when posing with popular Indian rapper Naezy in a picture. Check it out.

is currently hogging the limelight for all the right reasons. The pretty actress has kick-started this year with Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles which has received a humongous response from the audiences. And the best part is that she has a few more projects coming up in 2020. Apart from that, Disha is considered a style icon too because of her impeccable fashion statements and suave personality.

As we speak of this, we have come across a picture of the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actress in which she can be seen posing with India's well-known street rapper Naezy. Disha is seen wearing a black and white sweatshirt which she teams up with a pair of matching lowers. She looks undeniably pretty despite going de-glam in the picture. On the other hand, Naezy is seen color coordinating with Disha as he wears a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Disha Patani will be collaborating with Mohit Suri and Aditya Roy Kapur again in Ek Villain 2 after Malang. She will be seen with in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The movie has been directed by Prabhu Deva and is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020. Earlier, Disha teamed up with Salman in Bharat too. She is also a part of KTina which has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor.

