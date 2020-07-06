Disha Patani goes on a spree of sharing selfies with Instagram filters & her flawless skin steals the show

Disha Patani took to Instagram to spend her weekend while playing with Instagram filters. However, it was her gorgeous skin that left everyone in awe.

When it comes to naming a star who has won the hearts of many with her acting as well as her dedication to fitness, comes to mind. The gorgeous star of Bharat is among the popular names in the industry and her performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Malang, Baaghi 2 have been loved. Amid the lockdown, Disha has been spending time at home with her pets and often, while chilling at her abode, she shares cool photos on social media.

On the weekend, Disha went on a spree of sharing gorgeous selfies while playing around with several Instagram filters and left her fans in awe. While the gorgeous Radhe star also shared glimpses of her pet dog and cat on her Instagram story, it was her flawless selfies with her healthy and gorgeous skin that stole the show. In one of the photos, Disha is seen trying out a piercing filter. In the same, she could be seen with two piercings on her eyebrow and two on her lip. She captioned it as, “Boys be like can someone explain this look.”

In another selfie, Disha wrote, “When ppl ask you if you’re happy.” She also shared another selfie in which she was seen sporting a pink headband and a navy blue hoodie. The gorgeous star of Radhe surely lit up the internet with her smile and flawless skin.

Here are Disha Patani’s selfies:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha has had a good 2020 as she was seen in one of the most popular songs of 2020, Do You Love Me from Baaghi 3 and also in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. Now, she will be seen in Radhe with . The film is helmed by Prabhudheva and also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff. The release date was originally Eid 2020. However, a new release date is yet to be revealed owing to the COVID 19 crisis.

