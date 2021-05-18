Disha Patani goes 'wow' as Tiger Shroff channels his inner daredevil and pulls off a flying kick; WATCH

Tiger Shroff managed to leave the internet stunned with his latest post. The Baaghi 3 actor shared a video in which he nailed a stunt and Disha Patani was all praise for him.

Known to be among the popular action stars of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff has managed to win the hearts of people with his daredevil stunts on and off the screen. Off the screen, whenever Tiger is at the gym, he manages to pull off a dangerous stunt effortlessly and leaves everyone impressed, including his rumoured ladylove . Speaking of this, recently, Tiger shared a video from his workout days at the gym where he is seen pulling off yet another mind blowing flying kick and well, Disha could not stop praising the actor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger shared a video in which he is seen nailing a flying kick with his trainer at the gym. The Baaghi 3 actor is seen running with speed and then kicking on an inflated glove held out by the trainer. Seeing the swiftness of Tiger's kick, Disha was left in complete awe. She commented on the video and wrote, "Wowwww." On the other hand, many other celebs lauded Tiger and his daredevil stunt in the video.

Take a look at the video:

Dabboo Ratnani, Rohit Roy, Rinzing Denzongpa, Amaal Malik, Prateik Babbar and many others commented and lauded Tiger's flying kick.

On the work front, Tiger is gearing up to be seen in a couple of action films. He will be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. On the other hand, he also has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. The film will be helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Pooja Entertainment.

