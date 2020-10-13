Disha Patani is goofing around with her new gym partner and no, it’s not Tiger Shroff; Watch

Disha Patani was last seen in Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and next, she will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

has wrapped up the shoot of starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and so, she is back to her happy place. Wondering what? Well, the gym. Yes, this Baaghi actress is back to the gym and we say this because she shared a video on Instagram stories from a gym. Well, what is interesting is that Disha is seen playing with a dog in the video. Yes, in the said video, we can see Disha Patani wearing mini shorts and tee and she is happily playing with the dog and running around the gym.

A few days back, Disha Patani took to social media to announce that she has wrapped up the shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Sharing a photo from the sets of the film, Disha wrote, “#radhe packup. Thank you my lovely team for being the best ever #girlpower….” Also, recently, the makers of Radhe released a BTS video from the sets wherein we were shown how the cast shoots amid the pandemic. In the video, Salman Khan, Disha and others can be seen wearing masks, while complete sanitisation of all shooting equipment, crew and others is also being done.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020. However, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the film's release was postponed. Besides Radhe, Disha will also be seen in KTina, and the sequel to Ek Villain, tentatively titled Do Villain.

