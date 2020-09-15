Disha Patani gushes over Tiger Shroff’s close up shot from his upcoming song ‘You are Unbelievable’; See Pic

Recently, Tiger Shroff shared a still from his upcoming song ‘You are Unbelievable.’ Seeing the same, Disha Patani could not resist and left a comment on the same.

Actor Tiger Shroff recently surprised his fans when he announced that he is coming out with his single ‘You Are Unbelievable’ that he has crooned himself. While the teaser of the song left everyone excited including his close friend , the full song is scheduled to come out on September 22. Ahead of this, Tiger took to social media to drop a close up shot of himself from his upcoming song and it did not just leave his fans excited but also Disha was rooting for it too.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a photo of himself clicked by Sharique Sayed in which the actor could be seen looking handsome in a white shirt with a tie. With his intense look, the Baaghi 3 star managed to leave everyone in awe. While fans cannot control their excitement for Tiger’s first song as a singer, Disha also could not resist dropping a comment on the still from the video. Disha left a hear eyes emoji in the comments section and fans loved how she rooted for the star.

When the teaser had come out, Disha had rooted for Tiger then too. Not just Disha, Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff also left a sweet comment on his photo.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s photo:

Meanwhile, the song will be out on September 22. Apart from this, Tiger has been staying indoors amid the ongoing pandemic and is only spotted outside when he heads for work. On the work front, apart from this song, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2. Reportedly, and Sara Ali Khan may be in the race for the leading lady of the film. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will release on July 16, 2021.

