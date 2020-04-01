Disha Patani gushes over Tiger Shroff’s throwback pic of soaking up Vitamin D on Baaghi 3 sets; Check it out

After Tiger Shroff shared a throwback photo from the Baaghi 3’s shoot, Disha Patani was left completely awestruck by it. Check it out.

One of the film releases in March before the Coronavirus shutdown was Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and . The major portion of the film was shot in Serbia and Tiger often shared photos from the sets of the chilly place. Now, as the theatres have been shut down owing to COVID 19, the actor shared a throwback photo from the sets of Baaghi 3 to treat his fans amidst the lockdown. However, the stunning click left his close friend smitten too.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a throwback photo in which fans could see the actor sitting outside a vanity van soaking up some sun and Vitamin D. Clad in a black tee with jeans, Tiger looked handsome and the cool black shades added another level of style to his overall look. Fans couldn’t help but gush over the superstar’s look. However, amidst this, his close friend, Disha also left a fiery comment on Tiger’s photo which grabbed everyone’s attention on social media.

Also Read|Disha Patani shows off her amusing avatar in a video amid lockdown & leaves Tiger Shroff in splits; WATCH

Disha left emoticons with heart eyes and fire emoji. The actress often comments on Tiger’s posts which leaves their fans rooting for them. Though rumours about Tiger and Disha dating have been floating around, the two have always maintained that they are not seeing each other and are close friends. On the work front, Disha was seen in a special song, Do You Love Me in Baaghi 3. Her sizzling act in the song left fans gushing and many wanted to see Tiger and her light up the screens again after Baaghi 2. Meanwhile, Tiger will be seen next in Heropanti 2. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021. On the other hand, Disha will be seen with in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It releases on Eid 2020.

Check out Tiger’s photo and Disha’s reaction to it:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More