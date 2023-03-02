Disha Patani has a cute nickname for Tiger Shroff as she wishes him birthday with an adorable TB pic

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were one of the hottest rumoured couples in Bollywood till some time back. From being spotted together at restaurants, and each other’s houses to heading out for beach vacations together, the couple often grabbed all the limelight. But, recently the news of their breakup took all their fans by surprise and left them heartbroken. Since then, fans are waiting to spot them together or even see their pictures and it looks like today is that day. It is Tiger’s birthday today and the actress took to her social media handle to wish him.

Disha Patani wishes Tiger Shroff on his birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha Patani shared a throwback picture of Tiger Shroff. In the picture, the actor looks his casual best in all-black attire. He is wearing a black tee layered with a black jacket over black pants. The picture is funny because he is wearing a head cover of a tiger print and is posing with closed eyes. Sharing this picture, Disha wrote, “Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b’day Tiggy!”

Check out the picture:

Disha Patani’s work front

Disha Patani is currently in Atlanta along with Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, and others. The team has gone there to perform in several cities as part of a tour. She was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria and has an exciting project with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna titled Yodha. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in the pan-India film Project K which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. This film which is directed by Nag Ashwin will be released on 12th January 2024.

