Disha Patani has a 'fiery' reaction to Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna's latest PHOTO and fans agree with her

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff shares a strong bond of friendship with Disha Patani. Recently, the Radhe star could not stop gushing over Krishna's photo from a shoot and her comment is proof.

Actress is quite active on social media and when it comes to keeping her fans updated with her shenanigans, she often posts her photos and videos and leaves the internet in awe. Not just this, Disha often reacts to her close friends' posts on social media and speaking of this, recently, when Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff shared a stunning photo from a shoot on social media, Disha could not help but drop a fiery comment on it.

Disha and Krishna share a great bond of friendship with each other and whenever they step out together, they manage to make heads turn. Recently, Krishna shared a photo on her Instagram handle from one of her photoshoots. In the photo, Krishna was seen clad in a gorgeous top with casual jeans. Her hair and makeup were perfect and she looked every bit of a diva in the frame. Seeing the photo, fans could not help but shower her with love.

And Disha too dropped a sweet comment for her friend. She wrote, "So Hott," with heart eyes and fire emoticons. This isn't the first time that Disha dropped a comment on Tiger's sister's photo. Previously when Krishna had shared a boomerang while sitting by the pool in a swimsuit, Disha had praised her too.

Take a look at Disha Patani's comment on Krishna's post: ( Click here to see Krishna's photo)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. Besides this, she also was a part of Tiger's film Baaghi 3 via a special song. Now, she will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Disha also bagged Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with , John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Credits :Krishna Shroff Instagram

