Disha Patani has a gala time with her gym buddy Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna; Watch video

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Disha Patani, who shares a great rapport with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is having a great time with her at the gym in between workouts.

started off 2020 on a great note with Mohit Suri's Malang also starring Aditya Roy, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The actress also made the audience go gaga over her sizzling moves in Baaghi 3's song Do You Love Me? Disha is one fitness enthusiast. The actress loves to workout and often posts videos and photos of her workout on her Instagram account. Disha believes in doing different types of workouts. From dancing to kick-boxing, the actress nails everything like a pro.

Disha shares a great bond with Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff. Disha is often spotted hitting the gym with Tiger and his sister, Disha and Krishna share a great rapport. Recently, Disha posted a cute video with Krishna on her Instagram story. Applying the flower insta filter, the two are seen making faces while shaking their heads and are having a gala time in between workouts. Sharing the video, Disha wrote, "Gym Buddies." We wonder what Tiger has to say on this?

(Also Read: Disha Patani flaunts her charming smile while posing for a photo donning an all black look; Check it out)

On the professional front, the actress has some interesting projects coming up this year. She will be collaborating with again after Bharat in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film directed by Prabhudheva will hit the screens on Eid 2020. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. She will also be seen in KTina which has been produced by Ekta Kapoor. The movie is a biopic that is reportedly based on the life of Ekta herself.

Check out Disha Patani's video with Krishna Shroff here:

Credits :Instagram

Read More