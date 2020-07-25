  1. Home
Disha Patani has got her Saturday sorted as she flaunts locks, red lips in pic; Tiger Shroff’s sis reacts

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang and she will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and the sequel of Ek Villain
4706 reads Mumbai
Disha Patani has got her Saturday sorted as she flaunts locks, red lips in pic; Tiger Shroff's sis reacts
Disha Patani never fails to amaze us with her social media posts and just when we were feeling the Saturday ‘quarantine’ blues, this Baaghi actress brightened up the day by posting an unseen photo wherein she is seen gazing into the lens while striking a pose for the camera. In the photo, Disha is seen wearing a summery dress while flaunting her tresses and red lip and let us admit, she looks like a million bucks. Amidst a host of comments from her fans, one comment that caught our immediate attention was a message from Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, as she wrote, “Guuurrrlll.”

Now post the lockdown was partially lifted in Mumbai, Disha Patani was snapped with her pet in the city, and it is being reported that soon, Disha will start shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Well, reports suggest that Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s film will be shot against a green screen inside a studio as an approximate 10-12 days’ shoot remains. Also, before the pandemic, the cast of Radhe was to fly to Azerbaijan to shoot an action sequence and a song, however, it was called off.

Also, if theatres open by October-November, the makers of Radhe could arrive during Diwali, but there has been no official confirmation on the same. On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang and she will also be seen in the sequel to Ek Villain

Check out Disha Patani's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

ALSO READ: Disha Patani and Ananya Panday are all hearts for Krishna Shroff's alluring pose; See Pic

