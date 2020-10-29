Disha Patani has an 'insane' reaction to Malang co star Kunal Kemmu's new tattoo and we all agree with her
Many Bollywood stars love to get their favourite things tattooed on their body. Speaking of this, Malang star Kunal Kemmu recently got inked once again and this time, he went all out with a huge face of a Tiger on his leg. Seeing the result of the same, Disha Patani was left completely awestruck and she shared her thoughts on Kunal's tattoo in the comment section of his post. Disha and Kunal share a great bond as they worked together in their last film, Malang.
As Kunal shared a video and a photo of the final product on social media, Disha was mighty impressed by it. Kunal even shared the details of the same in a note and mentioned that he had the tattoo since 2016 but never showed it to anyone as it wasn't complete. He revealed that it took 30 hours to finish the work on the tattoo and that it was split in shifts of 6 hours each. But, he seemed to be happy with the final product.
Not just Kunal, Disha also was impressed by the design of the tattoo and she took to the comments to express her feelings. She wrote, "Insaneeee." Further, other stars like Gajraj Rao, Dia Mirza, Shikha Talsania, Rannvijay reacted to Kunal's tattoo.
Take a look at Kunal's post and Disha Patani's reaction:
It’s finally completed. I never posted this tattoo since it wasn’t complete even though I’ve had it since 2016 But finally after almost about 30 hours split over an average of 6 hours per session it’s done and I love it Thank you @ericjasondsouza for this wonderful piece #tattoo #tiger #realistictattoo @ironbuzztattoos
Kunal was last seen in Lootcase with Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and others. The film released on an OTT platform. But his last on screen release was Malang with Disha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Disha often comments on her co-stars' posts and this time, she shared her take on Kunal's tattoo on his post. On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. Apart from this, she also has KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.
Also Read|Disha Patani begins Monday on a bright note as she looks ravishing in a red floral dress & leaves fans in awe