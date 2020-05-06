Disha Patani has quarantine reunion with her ‘favourite boys’ Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal from Malang

Disha Patani joined Malang co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu over a video call amid Coronavirus lockdown. Here’s how the Malang team had a fun quarantine reunion. Check it out.

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood stars too are staying home and adhering to the guidelines of social distancing. However, most of them have found ways to connect with each other and speaking of this, Malang star just had a fun reunion with her favourite co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu over a video call and shared a photo of the same on social media. This year, Disha’s film, Malang with Aditya, Anil and Kunal released and it got a great response from fans.

Now, amid the lockdown, all stars including Disha, Anil, Kunal and Aditya are staying at home and the only way to connect is over video calls. Hence, on Wednesday, Disha joined Anil Kapoor, Aditya and Kunal over a video call and shared a cute photo of the same on social media. Not just this, Disha also called Aditya, Anil, Kunal her favourite boys in her caption and the adorable photo of the Malang team is being loved by fans on social media.

Disha wrote, “Positive vibes only quarantine reunion with my favourite boys.” Not just Disha, Anil Kapoor also shared the photo on social media and wrote, “Having a virtually #Malang Wednesday with #AdityaRoyKapur @kunalkemmu & @DishPatani!.” The team of Malang seemed to be connecting about the digital release of Malang on OTT platform.

Check out Disha’s photo with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Disha is staying at home and spending time with her pets. Often, she shared photos of her 2 dogs and cats on social media. After Malang, Disha and Aditya will be reuniting for Ek Villain 2 with Mohit Suri. The film will also star John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Malang too was directed by Mohit Suri.

