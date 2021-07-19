Disha Patani has a special request for Mumbaikars related to 'stray dogs' amid 'crazy' Mumbai rains

Disha Patani took to social media to share a heartfelt appeal regarding the stray dogs in Mumbai amid the torrential rains. The Ek Villain Returns actress spoke up for the 'poor souls' amid the extreme weather.

Over the past few days, rain in the city of Mumbai has once again brought life to a standstill. With waterlogging in several parts, it is advised to stay at home if not important to head out. Amid this, has now a special request for all Mumbaikars and it is something that will surely help a long way in helping strays amid the rainy season. The actress, who herself is an animal lover, took to social media to pen an appeal to citizens of Mumbai for stray dogs amid the crazy rains.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha urged Mumbaikars to allow stray dogs to enter the building premises to seek shelter in the torrential Mumbai rains. The Malang star said that the poor souls have no place to go in the rainy season and urged everyone to let them inside their building for the time being. Sharing the note, Disha wrote, "Hi guys requesting everyone to please let stray dogs take shelter in your buildings since these poor souls have nowhere to go in these crazy rains. Thank you," with a heart emoticon.

She also shared a gorgeous selfie while spending time at home with her pets. In the selfie, she is seen clad in a neon green low-neckline top. She is also seen leaving her luscious locks open. The Malang star flaunted her flawless glow in the selfie.

On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor. It is slated to release in February 2022. Besides this, Disha also has a film titled KTina.

