Disha Patani helping Nora Fatehi in draping her saree in a throwback photo is every fashionista BFF ever

Disha Patani is among the popular stars in Bollywood who shares a strong bond with Nora Fatehi. A throwback photo of Nora and Disha is going viral on social media and it proves that best friends always have each other’s back.

Among Bollywood, if there are two actresses who have been friends for the longest time, it is and Nora Fatehi. The two stars were seen together in Bharat and even before that Disha and Nora shared a friendship that often came to light in stunning photos of the two. Not just this, when Disha was working on a Telugu film with Varun Tej, Nora joined the cast and since then, the two ladies have been good friends. Several photos of the two have been winning the internet.

However, we stumbled upon the cutest one from the archives. In the throwback photo, Disha can be seen posing with her friend Nora. Nora had shared the photo on social media and had revealed that her BFF Disha helped her in draping her saree. In the photo, while Nora is seen looking gorgeous in a black saree, Disha is seen clad in a simple green kurta. Seeing how the Baaghi 2 star helped the Street Dancer 3D actor back in the days proves that best friends always have each other’s back.

Disha's personal style is also very popular among the youth and whenever she steps out for a red carpet event, she makes heads turn. Hence, when Nora turned to Disha for help, the stylish star did not hesitate for a minute. Nora had shared the photo back then and wrote, “Thank you @dishapatani for draping my sari! life saver.” Well, what can we say, the divas surely prove that best friends always help each other and in this case, Disha proved to be a perfect friend to Nora. The two stars later starred in 2019’s film Bharat with , .

Here’s the throwback photo of Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi:

Meanwhile, Nora was last seen in Street Dancer 3D with and . Disha, on the other hand, did a special song in Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3. She will now be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the film’s shooting was postponed due to COVID 19 lockdown. It is yet to be completed. A new release date is yet to be announced.

