Disha Patani on her grey character in Malang: Angelina Jolie is world’s best baddie & I look up to her

is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Malang also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The actress has been creating a buzz with her glamorous look and her sizzling chemistry with Aditya in the movie. Disha will be seen playing a grey character in the movie. In an interaction with PTI, the actress spoke about her character and her inspiration behind her role.

She said, "It was a very exciting role and within five minutes into the narration, I said yes to it. Because very rarely girls get the opportunity to play grey characters, when I got it, I grabbed it. I love villains. I loved being a baddie. "Angelina Jolie is my most favourite in this space. I look up to her. She is the best baddie in the world, she is the sexiest baddie in the world. I picked up a few things (from her films)." On working with Aditya, Disha said that she is lucky that she got to work with people she has admired. That admiration shows on screen. People she has worked with are so easy. If one feels comfortable with each other then that works well. That's the major key to chemistry.

On being a director's actor, the actress said, "I am a director's actor and I am completely dependent on them for telling me what to do because they know the script well. I have been very fortunate to work with these great directors... I am blessed to work with directors, who are good actors."

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

Credits :PTI

