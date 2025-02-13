Disha Patani hints at exciting collaboration 'with the boys' Karan Aujla and One Republic for upcoming track; see PIC

Disha Patani is known for making heads turn with her captivating presence and pretty smile. The B-town diva also has an impressive dressing sense which makes her one of the stylish trendsetters of the industry. Apart from making her fans go gaga over her looks on social media, she is also known for being part of some hit movies. It seems like the actress has joined hands with singer Karan Aujla and Ryan Tedder of One Republic band to come up with a new track.

On February 12, 2025, Disha Patani took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a selfie. The internet-breaking picture featured Punjabi singer Karan Aujla and Ryan Tedder of One Republic band. In the image, she can be seen dressed up in a traditional pink dress paired with a dupatta. The Softly singer, who clicked the selfie, looked dapper in his black attire.

As for international sensation Ryan Tedder, he joined the Indian artists in a white and blue shirt. Ryan also flaunted his million-dollar smile in the photo. Sharing the image, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress wrote, “With the boys” and added a pink heart emoji.

Disha Patani drops selfie with Karan Aujla and Ryan Tedder:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Last year, she played the role of a flight attendant named Laila Khalid in Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha.

She was also part of the Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD and later shared the screen with South star Suriya, alongside Bobby Deol and many others in the Tamil-language epic fantasy action film, Kanguva.

As for the Vancouver-based singer, Karan Aujla gained recognition for hit songs like White Brown Black, Chitta Kurta, Softly, Bachke Bachke, and more. But recently, he made the audience groove to his peppy track Tauba Tauba from the 2024 Hindi film, Bad Newz. He not only sang the single but also wrote and composed it. The party number was also picturized on him along with Vicky Kaushal.