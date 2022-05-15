Disha Patani hops on Instagram trend; Looks adorable in a 'back-to-school' attire: WATCH

It is not wrong to say that Disha Patani is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry. There is a reason she is known as the national crush of India. Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut in the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and the rest is history! The actress, who is famous for her stunning looks and perfect dance moves, enjoys a large social media presence. She never fails to entertain her fans on her Instagram where she is super active. You can always catch her posting her gorgeous clicks or goofy ones on her social media. On Saturday, she uploaded a reel where she hopped on a famous trend and let us tell you - she killed it!

In the reel, Disha could be seen breaking a leg with famous celebrity dance coach Dimple Kotecha. The two vibed and danced to the catchy reel tune. Disha’s super cool outfit caught our attention too. She wore a white sweater crop top with a check skirt and long socks and sliders. Her outfit gave us ‘back-to-school’ vibes and honestly? We are digging it! With the reel, Disha kept the caption short but apt. She wrote, “Chillin….” The reel went viral within seconds, as expected. A lot of fans expressed their love for their beloved actress. Many hopped on the trend taking inspiration from Disha.

On the work front, Disha reportedly has two films in the pipeline this year - Ek Villain Returns and Yodha. Helmed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns will also star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Yodha will see Disha sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

