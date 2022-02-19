Disha Patani intensely gazes in new selfie, looks bewitching in black; PIC

Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most gorgeous actresses. Since her appearance in the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, she has carved out a niche for herself. The 29-year-old actor has quite a humongous social media following as she gives her fans regular life updates there, giving them a chance to know who she is and form a connection with her. Disha knows how to keep her admirers glued to her Instagram account, from flawless photos to stunning reels. A while ago, she casually shared a simple selfie but well, it was enough for us to set our eyes on her!

In the selfie, Disha Patani looked quite ethereal under a soft golden glow. Clad in a bewitching black attire, her captivating eyes made it too hard to not fall in love with them. She accessorised the look with dainty jewellery. Her hair beautifully framed her face as she posed in the classic face resting on hand pose. The picture was simple, sweet, and quite refreshing to see.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha will feature in Ekta Kapoor's KTina. She will also appear in Ek Villain Returns, a follow-up to the 2014 action-thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham. Yodha, a film co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, is also in her pipeline. Well, it seems like Disha is set to have a super busy year and we can’t wait to see her on the big screen super soon!

