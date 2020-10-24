  1. Home
Disha Patani kicks off the weekend with a flawless selfie and we are all hearts for her floral look

Disha Patani took to social media to drop a gorgeous selfie as she began her weekend. The Radhe star left fans in awe of her floral look as she shared a pretty photo.
Mumbai
Disha Patani
Actress Disha Patani is among the stars who is known for her love for fitness and her style. Every time Disha shares a glimpse of her workout session on her social media handle, it leaves fans motivated. Not just this, Disha loves to spend time experimenting with makeup and every time she shares her look on social media, fans cannot stop gushing over it. Speaking of this, Disha began her weekend on a flawless note as she dropped a gorgeous photo of herself on her Instagram handle. 

Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a gorgeous photo in which we can see her posing in a pretty sun-kissed look. The Radhe star is seen flaunting her flawless skin and her minimalist makeup teamed up with a nude lipstick made her look mesmerising. Disha is seen clad in a low neck, white and yellow floral dress in the photo. She rounded off her floral look with heart shaped earrings. Seeing the photo of the gorgeous star, fans were left in awe. 

Disha shared the photo with a purple heart emoticon. Recently, Disha had shared another closeup selfie where she flaunted her makeup skills. 

Take a look at Disha Patani's photo:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Meanwhile, this month, Disha wrapped up her film Radhe with Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. She even shared glimpses from the sets of the film as she shot with Salman. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva and is one of the highly awaited films of this year. The new release date is yet to be announced. Apart from this, Disha also has KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2. She will be seen in Ek Villain 2 with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. 

Also Read|Disha Patani is proud of her little brother's artwork as she drops a pic of it; Tiger Shroff's mom is in awe

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

