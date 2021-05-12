Disha Patani on kissing Salman with tape on her lips in Radhe: 'It was funny, he never made it uncomfortable'

After Salman Khan, Disha Patani has shared her views on kissing the actor with a tape on in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Scroll down to read what she said.

and have set tongues wagging with their silhouette kissing scene in the forthcoming actioner Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Without breaking his longstanding no-kiss policy, the Dabangg actor kissed the actress through duct tape in the movie. Their one-second kiss in the trailer was one of the main highlights of the movie. Now, after Salman, Disha has finally opened up about the scene and called it a funny experience.



Speaking to media during the promotions of Radhe, the Baaghi 2 actress, on being asked about the kissing scene, said, "I think we, as actors, have to follow the director’s vision, so we do what the role demands of us. But it was a funny experience as he is always joking on the sets and never made it uncomfortable.” Earlier, the Sultan star had shared his views on the same and joked that there’ll be ‘mota parda (thick curtain)' instead of duct tape next time. Salman said, “No, no...maybe next time you will see a mota parda (thick curtain) in between me and the heroine but I am not breaking the no-kissing policy on-screen.”

Talking about working with Prabhudeva, Salman, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in the movie, Disha had earlier told Pinkvilla, “It’s so much fun. As you said, all of them are legendary actors and there’s so much to learn every day on set. When you’re working with them, you try and understand what kind of technique they’re using. There’s so much learning. Especially working with Prabhu sir, I feel like he’s a very giving director, he’s a great actor as well. It’s so easy to work with him, he knows exactly what he wants - he shows you, he acts it out. Every day it feels like you’re living a journey, every day is a new day.”

Radhe will have a multi-platform release on Eid, May 13, 2021.

