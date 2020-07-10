Disha Patani lauds her ‘talented brother’ for his artistic skills as she flaunts his sketches in a post

Disha Patani took to social media to drop a few sketches done by her brother. Not just this, the Radhe star was all praises for her brother’s talent and applauded his work.

For all fans of , it is a known fact that she is extremely fond of a Japanese ninja series called Naruto and more. Not just this, along with this, she loves other animated characters too from the same. Even on her birthday this year, Disha celebrated by cutting a cake that had a picture of her favorite cartoon character on it. Now, it seems like that not just Disha but even her brother is a fan of the animated characters and the proof of it was shared by the actress on her social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, Disha Patani dropped the hand-drawn sketches by her talented brother Suryansh and praised him for his skills. In the sketches, we can see how perfectly Disha’s brother captured the essence of the animated character and fans could not stop gushing over them. Seeing the same, many celebs who are friends with Disha also lauded her brother’s artistic skills. Shaira Ahmed Khan and Siddharth Mahadevan were all praises for Disha’s brother's sketching skills and commented on the same on social media.

Disha captioned the photos as, “My talented brother,” and left the internet in awe. Even Tiger Shroff and his mom Ayesha Shroff liked the photos. Very often, Disha drops photos of her favourite animated characters on her social media handles and even sometimes is seen flaunting t-shirts with them drawn over it.

Here are Disha Patani’s brother’s sketches:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Disha has been spending time at home with her pets. She often shares photos of her lockdown shenanigans on social media and leaves everyone in awe. On the work front, Disha was last seen in Baaghi 3 song Do You Love me. Prior to that, her film Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur released and it did well. Now, she will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . Apart from this, she also has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

