Disha Patani lauds 'real heroes' as doctors dance on Radhe's Seeti Maar to relieve stress in COVID 19; WATCH

Taking to her social media handle, Disha Patani shared a video of doctors of a hospital in Hyderabad shaking a leg in scrubs amid the pandemic on Salman Khan's Radhe song Seeti Maar. The actress hailed them in her post.

After having won audiences with a quirky twist to Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's song, and have been loved by all in Seeti Maar's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai version. Now, as the film has released amid the pandemic, the song featuring Disha and Salman seems to have even appealed to doctors serving amid COVID 19 as they created their own dance routine in scrubs at the hospital. Doctors of the Orthopedic department of KIMS grooved to Disha and Salman's Seeti Maar and well, the actress hailed them in a special post.

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha shared a fan page post featuring the video of the doctors dancing to Seeti Maar to relieve stress amid their COVID 19 duties. Originally, the video was shared by Srikant Konchada on Instagram and he mentioned all his fellow doctors who grooved on the Mandarin cover of the song with him. Seeing the video of doctors grooving to Salman and Disha's Seeti Maar, fans could not stop gushing. Even Disha reacted to the same and hailed the 'real heroes' on her handle.

Take a look at Disha's post and video: (Click HERE for video)

Meanwhile, the video of doctors dancing to Salman and Disha's Seeti Maar hit the fan clubs of the actors and managed to go viral on social media. Many lauded the doctors in the video for spreading positivity amid the current second wave of COVID 19. Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, many a times videos of doctors taking time out to dance it out to relieve stress have surfaced on social media and the latest one in that list is cover of Salman and Disha's Radhe song Seeti Maar.

The film Radhe has also managed to impress fans of Salman and many have loved the dance numbers from the film. It was released on Eid 2021 in theatres worldwide and on OTT platforms. The film is helmed by Prabhudeva and also stars Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati and Jackie Shroff. Other songs from the film include Dil De Diya, Zoom Zoom, Radhe title track featuring Salman, Disha Patani.

