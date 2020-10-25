Disha Patani leaves fans in awe as she shares adorable PHOTOS with pets Goku & Bella

Disha Patani frequently updates her fans with whatever is happening in her life. Meanwhile, she has recently shared a few pictures on Instagram that are totally adorable.

happens to be an avid social media user and her timeline is proof. The Malang actress never leaves a chance to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Despite being just a few films old, Disha enjoys a huge fan following that keeps on increasing with every passing day! And for the record, it’s not only her acting and dancing skills but also her utter beauty that leaves everyone in complete awe of her.

As we speak of this, the Radhe actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle that make for a delightful glimpse. While everyone is busy with the celebrations of Dussehra, Disha chose to spend some quality time with her furry friends, Goku and Bella. In one of the pictures, the actress adorable holds on to Goku while Bella sits on the other side. In yet another picture, she is seen looking lovingly at both of them.

Check out the pictures below:

Disha wears a white tank top and orange shorts in one of the pictures but later on, she dresses up in a pretty red outfit for the next one. Meanwhile, the actress last featured in the movie Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. She will next feature alongside in the most anticipated movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Disha will also be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s KTina. Apart from that, she will star in Ek Villain 2.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

