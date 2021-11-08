Disha Patani leaves Tiger Shroff impressed as she practices 720 kick like a pro; Watch

Disha Patani loves her exercise time and is fully devoted to it. She never misses it and also shares videos of her practices on social media. The actress is also loved by fans for her amazing fitness abilities. With every video, Disha makes sure to raise the bar. On this Monday, the actress made her fans sit up and take notice of her killer fitness levels by sharing a clip of her performing the 720 kick. Well, she has left her rumoured boyfriend in awe too.

In the video, Disha Patani is seen jumping and spinning in the air, before performing the kick. She is seen wearing a black hoodie paired with red boxers. With her hair tied to a ponytail, she put in all her effort and dedication nailing the stunt. She wrote as a caption, “Finally getting there #720kick.” Soon, Tiger also replied on the video and wrote, “Woah u did it finally and so clean amazing work @raakeshyadhav sir.” Netizens also flooded the comment section.

In an old video, Disha first showcased her kickboxing skills, and then she kicked and flipped twice in the air. The song ‘Flixterr’ from Naruto played in the background.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, the actress was last seen with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was released on the digital platform. She had recently announced her second schedule wrap for the upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The film is the sequel to 'Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story' which was released in 2014, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor.

