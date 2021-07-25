Disha Patani leaves Tiger Shroff lovestruck with her dance moves & gets THIS compliment; SEE Video

and Tiger Shroff’s affair rumours are going on for a long time now. Both these love birds make heads turn with their chemistry but have kept mum whenever questioned about their relationship. Although, their constant spotting together, pictures on social media and comments on each other’s post speaks a thousand words, yet nothing is official. Disha recently took to her Instagram handle to post her dance video, and Tiger Shroff was amongst the first few to comment on it.

Disha Patani posted a video of her dance routine, and indeed the diva looks like a pro in them. Her dance moves are perfect and effortless. Like her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, Disha often posts her workout and dance videos and grabs all the limelight. We all know what a good dancer the actress is, and her dancing skills look fab even in the latest video she posted. Disha captioned this video as “Juss chillin.” Well, what caught our attention more than the dance video is Tiger Shroff’s comment.

Check it out:

Tiger Shroff wrote “clean” with a clap, fire and a lovestruck emoji. It looks like Disha has left her rumoured boyfriend lovestruck.

Even Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff took to the comments section and posted a fire emoji. Apart from them, many fans showered love, and more than 18 lac people have viewed this video until now.

How many hearts for Disha Patani and her dancing skills?

