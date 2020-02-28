Disha Patani is left smitten by Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2's first look posters; Calls it ‘Insane’

After Tiger Shroff shared the first look posters of Heropanti 2 on social media, Disha Patani was quick to react to them. Check it out.

Just a few moments back, Tiger Shroff dropped the first look posters of Heropanti 2 and announced a sequel to his debut film and in moments, the star’s fans made it a trend on social media. Even Tiger’s close friend, was swift in reacting to his handsome Bond-like act on the Heropanti 2 posters. While Tiger’s fans were rejoicing about seeing the actor pulling off some even more insane stunts in the sequel to Heropanti, Disha seemed to be in awe of the posters.

Disha reacted to both of the posters that Tiger shared on social media and proved that she is completely smitten by Shroff’s daredevil act in Heropanti 2’s first look. On one of the posters, Disha wrote, “Insane,” while on another, Patani commented with fire and heart eyes emoticons. Well, the reactions say it all and it looks like not just the fans by Baaghi 2 star is also in awe of Heropanti 2’s first look with Tiger in it. Apart from Disha, several other stars like Vivaan Bhatena, Kunal Kemmu also reacted to the posters.

Meanwhile, while sharing the posters, Tiger got nostalgic about Heropanti and remembered the days of his debut association with Sajid Nadiadwala. Tiger wrote, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby.”

Check out Disha’s reaction to Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 posters:

Heropanti 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will hit the screens on July 16, 2020. Apart from this, Tiger is also busy with the promotions of Baaghi 3 with . A day back, Disha Patani’s song Do You Love Me was launched and fans loved her hot avatar in it. Baaghi 3 is also directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid. The film will be released on March 6, 2020.

