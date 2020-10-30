Disha Patani lifts 75 KG weights & calls it 'piece of cake'; Tiger Shroff nails 60 KG in each hand like a pro

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are among the stars who love to sweat it out at the gym. Recently, both the stars shared similar workout videos of lifting heavy weights and left everyone amazed by their strength.

If there is a duo who love to stay fit and often are seen hitting the gym regularly, it is Tiger Shroff and . The two stars are known to be great buddies and often, we see them commenting on each other's social media posts as well. Whenever Tiger shares a gym workout video, Disha leaves a sweet comment and when the actress does the same, the Baaghi 3 star too returns the gesture. Fans of the two love to see this camaraderie between the two popular stars.

Recently, both Disha and Tiger shared workout videos on their social media handles that are being loved. Disha shared a workout video where she is seen at the gym and is lifting 75 kilo weights. The star is seen clad in green shorts with a black tee as she nails the lift and calls it a 'piece of cake.' The gorgeous star managed to perfectly lift the weights and celebrated with her trainer later. Disha often shares her workout videos on social media and leaves fans inspired.

On the other hand, Tiger shared a video in which he is seen trying to lift 60 Kilos of weights in both his hands. With the help of the trainers, the Baaghi 3 star is seen nailing the lift. He is seen clad in a black vest with track pants as he sweats it out at the gym. The Baaghi 3 star already is a fitness icon for many and fans look up to the star for his workout videos.

Take a look at Disha and Tiger's workout videos:

Meanwhile, the last film in which Tiger and Disha were seen together was Baaghi 3. Disha had a special appearance in a song in Tiger and 's film. Tiger and Disha have also worked together in Baaghi 2. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be seen next in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. On the other hand, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . Apart from this, she also has Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, , Tara.

