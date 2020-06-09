Disha Patani lights up the internet with her breathtaking selfie; See Photo

Disha Patani treated fans with a mesmerising selfie flaunting her flawless skin donning a pink lipstick. Check it out.

Amid the lockdown, had been spending her quarantine period at home with her pets. The actress had been treating fans with some adorable pictures and videos of her pets and has also been sharing some amazing selfies of her. Besides this, the Baaghi 2 actress had also been posting some throwback pictures for fans on social media. As unlock phase 1 began from Monday, Disha Patani who had stepped out in town was captured by the paparazzi donning an all-black look. She had teamed it up with a pair of white chappals setting fashion goals as always.

And today, Disha shared a gorgeous selfie which will ward off your quarantine blues. As we can see in the picture, the Malang actress opted for a minimal makeup look while letting down her hair. She paired up her look with a pink lipstick and an extra oomph. But what caught our attention in the selfie was her flawless glowing skin which will leave her fans into a frenzy. Disha captioned the photo with a pink flower emoji. As soon as the M.S. Dhoni actress posted this selfie, fans started showering hearts on the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha stunned everyone with her brilliant acting and wonderful dance moves in the - starrer Bharat. She proved her acting prowess again in the action thriller Malang which has been released three months back. The movie also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The actress also featured in a special song in Baaghi 3- Do You Love Me with Tiger Shroff and . She will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. She will then feature in KTina helmed by Ekta Kapoor. She is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.

