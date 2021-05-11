Disha Patani lights up the internet with her vibrant looks in BTS photos and videos from Radhe song Zoom Zoom

Actress Disha Patani is all set to win hearts with her act in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. Ahead of the release of the film, Disha shared behind-the-scenes snippets from the shoot of the film's latest song release, Zoom Zoom.

Just yesterday, Radhe song Zoom Zoom featuring and came out and now, the colourful and vibrant looks donned by the actress are taking over the internet. Disha, who was seen shaking a leg with Salman in the song, has gone ahead and shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the shoot of the quirky song Zoom Zoom from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. From sharing how her team helped her get ready for shoot to giving all a closer look at her outfits, Disha has surely brightened up social media with her photos.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Disha shared a series of BTS photos in which she is seen flaunting her vibrant looks in the song. In one of the looks, Disha is seen clad in a pink short dress while in another, she is seen flaunting her mesmerising style in an all white outfit. She is also seen posing with her team of girls who helped her to get dolled up for the song shoot. In a reel video, we can see Disha shooting for the song and dancing her heart out in a floral red co-ord set.

Take a look at Disha's photos: (Click HERE for video)

Meanwhile, the song Zoom Zoom managed to leave audiences excited to see Disha and Salman together on Radhe. The film is all set to release on May 13, 2021, in cinemas worldwide and on OTT platform. The other songs, Seeti Maar, Dil De Diya also have been loved by fans of Salman. For over a year, fans have waited for Radhe to release and now, on Eid, the superstar is all set to release his much anticipated film. It also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda and is helmed by Prabhudeva.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

