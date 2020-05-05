Disha Patani lights up the internet with a quarantine selfie as she stuns in black outfit; Take a look

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a selfie while staying at home amid lockdown. The Radhe star stole the limelight with her flawlessly beautiful skin. Check it out.

Actor has been on a roll since her last film Malang released in February and fans were impressed with her portrayal of Sara in it. Post that, fans of Disha were gearing up to see her in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . However, owing to lockdown, the shoots were stalled and since then, Disha is at home. Amid spending time at home with her pets, Disha often indulges in activities she loves like trying on different kinds of makeup and often shares a glimpse on social media with her fans.

On Tuesday, Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a cool selfie in which she is seen flaunting her flawless skin. In the quarantine selfie, Disha is seen clad in a black turtleneck top and her hair is left open. Looking straight at the camera, Disha posed for a stunning selfie and shared the same on social media. Fans surely loved her flawless avatar but it was her subtle smile that won everyone over. The diva always manages to light up the internet with her photos and once again, she did the same.

Her selfie was also shared by several fans clubs who showered her with praises. Meanwhile, rumours had it that Disha was staying with Tiger Shroff’s family amid the lockdown. However, a few weeks back, Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff cleared the air and clarified that Disha lives near to their house and they go grocery shopping together. On the work front, Disha will be seen with Salman Khan in Radhe. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It was slated to release on Eid 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, the release date may be changed. But, no official announcement has been made about it.

