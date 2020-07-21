  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Disha Patani lights up the internet as she goofs around with Instagram filters in pics and leaves fans smitten

Disha Patani has been passing time at home amid the lockdown with her pets and often posts photos on social media. Recently, her fun with filters on Instagram in photos has left fans impressed.
2751 reads Mumbai
Disha Patani lights up the internet as she goofs around with Instagram filters in pics and leaves fans smittenDisha Patani lights up the internet as she goofs around with Instagram filters in pics and leaves fans smitten
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Disha Patani has been spending her time at home amid the lockdown and post Unlock, she has been spotted a couple of times when she has headed out. Fans loved how amid the lockdown, Disha kept everyone entertained with her goofy photos and videos. Be it her fun with her pets or just makeup tutorials, everything that the Bharat star shared on social media was a hit among her fans. Recently, over the weekend, since the star was spending time at home, she goofed around with Instagram filters. 

Recently, Disha went on a spree of sharing cool selfies while spending time at home amid the lockdown. With each selfie, Disha tried a new filter and left everyone in awe. The gorgeous star is seen even trying on a filter that was related to her favourite animated character Naruto. Disha shared a couple of selfies as she relaxed at home over the weekend and left her fans charmed by her flawless skin and look. The Radhe star surely knows how to win over her fans with her uber cool photos.

Disha even dropped a gorgeous photo today where she is seen clad in a floral dress as she soaked up the sun. Seeing the same, fans were completely left in awe. 

Here are Disha Patani's latest photos:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Meanwhile, On the work front, Disha featured in a special song in Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3. The film’s song Do You Love Me featuring Disha became a hit. Apart from this, Disha also was a part of the film Malang that starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu with her. The film did well at the box office. Now, she will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Apart from this, she also has Salman Khan co-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement