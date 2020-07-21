Disha Patani lights up the internet as she goofs around with Instagram filters in pics and leaves fans smitten

Disha Patani has been passing time at home amid the lockdown with her pets and often posts photos on social media. Recently, her fun with filters on Instagram in photos has left fans impressed.

Actress has been spending her time at home amid the lockdown and post Unlock, she has been spotted a couple of times when she has headed out. Fans loved how amid the lockdown, Disha kept everyone entertained with her goofy photos and videos. Be it her fun with her pets or just makeup tutorials, everything that the Bharat star shared on social media was a hit among her fans. Recently, over the weekend, since the star was spending time at home, she goofed around with Instagram filters.

Recently, Disha went on a spree of sharing cool selfies while spending time at home amid the lockdown. With each selfie, Disha tried a new filter and left everyone in awe. The gorgeous star is seen even trying on a filter that was related to her favourite animated character Naruto. Disha shared a couple of selfies as she relaxed at home over the weekend and left her fans charmed by her flawless skin and look. The Radhe star surely knows how to win over her fans with her uber cool photos.

Disha even dropped a gorgeous photo today where she is seen clad in a floral dress as she soaked up the sun. Seeing the same, fans were completely left in awe.

Here are Disha Patani's latest photos:

Meanwhile, On the work front, Disha featured in a special song in Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3. The film’s song Do You Love Me featuring Disha became a hit. Apart from this, Disha also was a part of the film Malang that starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu with her. The film did well at the box office. Now, she will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Apart from this, she also has co-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

