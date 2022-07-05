Disha Patani is a literal walking fire emoji in black co-ord set in new VIDEO; Krishna Shroff agrees

Disha Patani never skips a chance to raise temperature on Instagram as she defines the fitness and glamour at the best. The Baaghi 2 actress knows how to carve out her niche when it comes to fashion. A recent proof is her all-black outfit, which she wore at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. Disha looked absolutely stunning in a black co-ord set, making her fans go weak on the knees. On Monday, the actress shared a video of herself posing for a photoshoot. Sharing the clip, Disha Patani wrote nothing in the caption and just accompanied it with a black heart icon.

Posing like a diva in her black outfit, Disha offered an absolute treat to her fans. With her new pictures, the 29-year-old actress has set her oomph quotient on fire. The photo instantly garnered the attention of her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff. She dropped a heart-eye emoji on Disha’s post in one comment and in another comment, wrote: “fav look” with a fire icon. Krishna shares a strong bond with Disha and often keeps sharing pictures and videos with her on social media. They often step out for lunch and dinner dates together and post selfies online.

Click here to see Disha's video:

Krishna's comments:

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Krishna had opened up about her equation with the Baaghi 2 actress. “She is awesome. She is so supportive, and is always there for me through the relationship drama, through fights with my brother, and whatever it may be. She’s like a sister I never had. It’s cool to have her, go to her for opinion and advice. She’s really good at hair and makeup so if I am in a rush and don’t have time, she will always come over and do my makeup for me. It’s really nice to have her around," she said.

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Mohit Suri directorial ‘Ek Villain 2’, co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The actress garnered a whole lot of praise for her performance in the recently-released trailer of the film. The flick, which is a sequel to the 2014 movie Ek Villain, will open in theatres on July 29.

The 29-year-old actress also has Dharma Productions’ action-drama film ‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. The Malang actress also has ‘Project K’ in her kitty. The film stars big names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Disha also has Ekta Kapoor's K-Tina in pipeline.