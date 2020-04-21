Is Disha Patani living with Tiger Shroff and his family amid lockdown? Sister Krishna Shroff answers

Recent reports stated that Disha Patani may be staying in with Tiger Shroff and his family amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Now, in a recent chat, Tiger’s sister, Krishna opened up about the same. Here’s what she says.

Recent reports amid the Coronavirus lockdown stated that may be staying with Tiger Shroff and his family for the period. While rumours of Disha and Tiger have been coming in since the longest time, the Baaghi 2 stars have maintained that they are good friends and like to hangout with each other. Disha also shares a great bond with Tiger’s sister Krishna and mom Ayesha Shroff. Often, Disha and Krishna engage in Instagram banter and that leaves netizens speculating about Tiger and Patani’s relationship as well.

Now, after reports of Disha staying with Tiger and his family went viral, Baaghi 3 star’s sister Krishna clarified the same recently. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Krishna opened up about the same. When asked about crediting Disha for her makeup in a recent photo, Krishna clarified that she isn’t staying with the family but lives close by. Krishna clarified that Disha isn’t living with them amid lockdown but they live near so end up heading to grocery shopping together.

Krishna said, “She (Disha) isn’t, but she lives close by. We go grocery-shopping sometimes.” Further, Krishna spoke about her bond with Disha and mentioned that since Tiger was considered to be a loner, if he was friends with Disha, it surely meant that she was a cool girl. Krishna said, “He and Disha have been friends for ages. We connected over fitness. Since Tiger is a loner, I figured she is a cool girl if my brother is spending so much time with her.”

Well, after videos of Disha and Krishna having fun amid lockdown went viral on social media, fans speculated that the former must have moved in with the Shroff’s for the current time. However, now, Tiger’s sister has denied all such claims. Krishna even mentioned how lockdown period has given her time to spend with brother Tiger. She mentioned that they play board games together and bond over dinner. Meanwhile, Krishna recently had returned from a 2 months long North East trip with boyfriend Eban Hyams before the lockdown.

