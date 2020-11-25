Disha Patani looks all glowy and beautiful as she stuns in an off white outfit; See PHOTO

Disha Patani often shares stunning pictures on her Instagram handle and sends all her fans into a frenzy. Meanwhile, check out the latest one that she has shared on the same.

might be back from Maldives a long time ago but it seems like she isn’t over all the fond memories of the exotic locale. The actress never fails to steal hearts with her stunning pictures on social media and we have got proof of the same after having seen her latest post on Instagram. This is, yet again, a picture from her Maldivian vacay that is evident from the picturesque background that one can clearly see in the same.

The Baaghi 2 actress looks gorgeous in an off-white outfit as she strikes a candid pose for the camera. What grabs our undivided attention here is Disha’s glowy and flawless skin that is sure to leave the fans in awe of her. She leaves her hair open and chooses a glossy red lip colour as can be seen in the picture. It won’t be wrong to say that the actress colour coordinates with the beautiful flowers kept in front of her!

Check out the picture below:

As soon as the Radhe actress shared this on Instagram, comments started pouring in from everywhere. Among those who have commented is Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna who writes, “Cuuute.” Meanwhile, Disha Patani is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring . She will also be seen in KTina helmed by Ekta Kapoor. Apart from that, Disha has also been roped in for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 that features Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

