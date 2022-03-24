Disha Patani looks ecstatic as she clicks a selfie with friends at Ek Villain Returns wrap-up party

Disha Patani is one of the most popular celebrities in the film industry. She made her big Bollywood debut with the 2015 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and ever since then, she has not looked back. She is quite active on social media, and fans always flood her posts with likes and comments. Last night, the actress attended the wrap-up party of her upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. And now, a few moments back, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture from the party.

Last night, Disha Patani was papped as she arrived for the wrap-up party of Ek Villain Returns. The Mohit Suri directorial is a spiritual sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Apart from Disha, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria will also be seen in the movie. Disha was seen donning a stunning off-shoulder black dress at the party. With her hair kept open, and glamourous makeup, Disha looked absolutely flawless. Now, a few moments, back, she shared a picture on her Instagram stories where she was seen posing for a selfie with friends at the party. She smiled brightly at the camera, as she clicked the picture.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s Instagram story:

Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the cinemas on the 8th of July, 2022. The film is backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Disha will also be seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

