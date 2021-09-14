Disha Patani looks ethereal in traditional anarkali dress; Fans react

always manages to stay in the limelight. Her Instagram feed always goes viral. The actress has been able to create a place for herself in the short span of her career. She also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Apart from this, the actress is also fond of keeping herself fit. She never misses her gym sessions and her athleisure looks are also equally cool. Fans swoon over her skilled kicks and her fashionable looks. Today, she shared another series of pictures on her Instagram handle.

Though she did not write anything for the caption but dropped a flower emoji. In the picture, she is seen wearing a yellow colour anarkali dress. Disha is looking very gorgeous and left her fans in awe. Her anarkali dress has embroidery with white thread. To complete the look, she has opted for shiny makeup. The Malaag actress has also used golden highlighter to accentuate her face bone. She is not wearing too many accessories and just earrings.

As soon as she shared the pictures, fans dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Beautiful.” Recently, she was spotted at the airport.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in the Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns. The film also stars John Abraham, , and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Ek Villain Returns will be releasing on February 11, 2022 and is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor.

