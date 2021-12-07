Disha Patani looks glamorous as she strike a pose in pearl studded white attire; Photos

Disha Patani knows how to make head turns and she every time aces in that also. The actress always leaves her fans impressed with her fashion sense and radiant beauty. In all her pictures, she is mostly seen flaunting her natural skin which garners huge appreciation from the fans. Well, the actress is also known for her fitness. She always shares videos of her workout and leaves fans inspired. Currently, the actress is in Maldives and has been sharing a lot of pictures on her Instagram handle.

Coming back to her pictures, the actress is seen wearing a white dress with pearl-studded on it. Disha opted for golden hues of makeup with shimmer on her cheeks. She applied nude colour glossy makeup and left her hair open. The actress is looking stunning in her new pictures. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans dropped many heart emojis in the comment section. The Malang yesterday took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture in a messy hair look.

The actress was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. The film also starred Salman Khan in the lead role.

She will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. The film was announced as a sequel to the previous film that stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Ek Villain Returns is helmed by Mohit Suri and backed by Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar.

