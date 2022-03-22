Disha Patani flaunts her gorgeous winged eye-liner in a goofy video; WATCH

Disha Patani is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. She debuted with the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and ever since then, she never looked back. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, the actress keeps her fans updated with minute details of her life. Her Instagram is full of stunning photos and videos and is definitely a treat for her fans.

Speaking of which, recently, Disha shared a goofy video in the story section of Instagram. In the video, she looked cute yet gorgeous. Disha donned a classic winged eyeliner with a funky hairdo. Nonetheless to say, Disha looked every inch beautiful in the short video.

See Disha Patani’s Instagram story here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in the movie Ek Villain Returns. The movie also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. For unversed, Ek Villain Returns is a follow-up to the 2014 action-thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

Earlier, Disha had shared a photo as she wrapped up the schedule of Ek Villain Returns. Taking to the story section of Instagram, Disha shared a selfie with her gang and wrote, “It’s a wrap” #ekvillainreturns. With this movie, Disha is reuniting with director Mohit Suri after the 2020 film Malang which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Apart from this, Disha will feature in Ekta Kapoor's KTina. She will also play a pivotal role in the movie Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

