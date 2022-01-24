Disha Patani looks gorgeous as she continues her love affair with sun in a latest beach pic

Among the stars who love the sunshine and the beach, Disha Patani's name is at the top. The Yodha star loves to spend time at the beach and we can say that as she often shares photos from her Maldives vacay on social media. From chilling in the sun to enjoying a swim in the blue seas, Disha seems to love every bit of her moments in the tropical paradise, and well, her recent photo circulating on the internet proves it. The actress shared a photo on social media on Monday and left fans in awe of her beauty.

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha dropped a photo in which she is seen clad in a light-coloured bikini top with a white skirt. She is seen enjoying some time in the sunshine while hanging out on the beach. Disha left her hair loose and added a pair of earrings to complete her look. Keeping her look all-natural, Disha opted for a no make-up look as she soaked up the tropical vibes and made the most of her time. In Disha's backdrop, we could also see a couple of mirrors.

Have a look:

The actress had welcomed her New Year with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff in the Maldives. While the two didn't post any photos together, they did share photos from a similar location and kept teasing fans.

On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. The film also stars Raashii Khanna. It is directed by Pushka Ojha and Sahil Ombre and backed by Dharma Productions. Besides this, Disha also has Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

