Disha Patani looks mesmerising in white as she shares a throwback pic from her first film

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo from her first film. The Radhe: Your Most Wanted star recalled her look from the same. Check it out.

For every Bollywood actor, their first film is extremely special as it has memories attached to it. Speaking of this, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her look from her first film. The gorgeous star made her debut in a Telugu film titled Loafer back in 2015 after which she moved to Bollywood and was seen in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. Since then, it was no looking back for the gorgeous and stunning diva.

On Saturday, Disha began her weekend with a kick of nostalgia and shared a throwback photo from her first film Loafer. In the photo, we can see Patani dressed in a white lehenga choli with dupatta. The diva looked absolutely mesmerising in the same. As she struck a pose in ethnic, Disha smiled. Seeing the photo, fans couldn’t stop praising the actress. While she made her mark in Bollywood with her film MS Dhoni, it was the Telugu film with which she made her film debut.

Disha captioned the photo as, “Throwback to my first film.” Meanwhile, like all other celebs, Disha is currently self-isolating amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Amidst this, she turned into a makeup artist and shared a tutorial video a day back with her fans. On the work front, Patani will be seen in co-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is slated to release on Eid, i.e May 22, 2020.

Check out Disha Patani’s throwback photo:

