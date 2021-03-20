Disha Patani looks mesmerizing as she shares a tiny glimpse of her gorgeous makeover; Take a look

Disha Patani has shared a short video of her looking exquisite as she flaunts her amazing style. Check out the star's post.

has her makeup game on point and there is no doubt about it. The actress owns all her styles and her breathtaking snaps are a perfect example of that. Every time The Radhe star posts a picture of her, she stuns all her fans with her beautiful and funky new looks. The actress makes heads turn each time she steps out with her squad, which often includes her best friend Krishna Shroff and rumoured BF Tiger Shroff. Disha took to her social media to share a short video of her looking absolutely stunning.

In the video shared on Instagram, the star can be seen donning an animal print shirt. Disha had posted a photo in the cute top about 3 days ago, which tells us the video is from that day. The star can be seen flaunting her stylish look with her gold chain and matching pair of hoop earrings in the video. Although there is a filter on the video, we can still spot how amazing her makeup is as the video zooms in closer to her face.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside actor . The film is all set to release on Eid this year. It is helmed by the legendary star Prabhudheva and also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff. Apart from this, Disha is prepping for Ek Villain 2, helmed by Mohit Suri. In the film, she will be seen with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria.

