Disha Patani looks pretty as she flaunts subtle yet chic look in new PICS; Tiger Shroff, Khushboo Patani react

Disha Patani took to social media to share new photos in which she was seen opting for a classic and casual look. The Radhe star's style impressed her sister Khushboo Patani and close friend, Tiger Shroff.

Actress never fails to impress fans with her stylish looks and her Instagram handle is filled with inspiration for young girls. From slaying in casuals to rocking a swimsuit, Disha knows how to own every look she dons and make a statement. Recently, the Radhe star donned her casual best and asked her best friend Aleksandar Alex Ilic to click her photos and well, the stunning result has surely captivated Disha's sister Khushboo and close friend Tiger Shroff.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a couple of photos in which she was seen flaunting her chic and classy look. In the first photo, the gorgeous star is seen soaking in the sunlight and in the second, she looked straight at the camera. Disha is seen clad in a white tank top with a cream sweater in the photos. With it, she opted for nude makeup and glossy lipstick. The Radhe star left her hair open and managed to leave all in awe.

Sharing the photos, Disha credited her friend as she tagged him in the post. Tiger was quick to hit the like button while Disha's sister Khushboo wrote, "So Beautiful" in the comment section.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Disha joined Tiger and Krishna Shroff for a movie date in the city. She was snapped with Tiger and Krishna outside a movie theatre. On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff. It is directed by Prabhudheva and slated to release on May 13, 2021. She also has Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. The film is currently being shot in Mumbai and helmed by Mohit Suri. It will release on February 11, 2022.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff and Krishna keep it simple yet stylish as they get papped in the city

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

Share your comment ×