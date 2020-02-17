Disha Patani looks up to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and wants to make a strong foothold in Bollywood

Malang actress Disha Patani is overwhelmed with the adulation coming her way and stated that she is inspired by Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey and wishes to make a strong foothold in the industry.

’s career is on a roll these days. The diva, who is currently basking in the success of her last release Malang, will soon be seen in ’s much talked about cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. And while Disha is overwhelmed with the adulation coming her way, the Baaghi 2 actress revealed that she is quite inspired by the journey of Bollywood’s desi girl Jonas. In her recent interview, Disha was all praises for PeeCee and said that just like the Quantico star she too hails from a small town called Bareilly.

Lauding Priyanka’s showbiz journey, Disha asserted that the global icon has achieved a lot in her career not only in Bollywood but she has also carved a niche for herself in Hollywood as well. Furthermore, the Malang star also spoke about her career goals and stated that she too wants to make a strong foothold in the industry. “I think, in this short span of my filmy career, I have worked with great actors and have done interesting roles too. I am happy with small or big achievements, but I feel I have to still work hard and go a long way,” Disha was quoted saying.

The diva also spoke about following Priyanka’s footsteps to venture into Hollywood and said that she doesn’t have any plans as such. Talking about the same, Disha said she feels it isn’t easy to audition for Hollywood movies and doesn’t have any agent there. Instead, she has her focus on making it big in Bollywood. She added, “I am doing pretty well over here in Bollywood and I still wish to work in Hindi films. I have not thought about going to Hollywood films yet.”

As of now, Disha has two interesting projects in her kitty, including Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and KTina with Ekta Kapoor. Besides, the actress is looking forward to experimenting with her roles in the coming projects and wish to do an action film someday.

Credits :Asian Age

Read More