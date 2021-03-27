Disha Patani looks radiant as she dolls up; Wins applause & a heart from Tiger Shroff for her LIT look

Disha Patani took to social media to drop a stunning photo of her latest look. The Radhe star turned makeup artist for herself once again and won hearts from rumoured beau Tiger Shroff.

Actress never fails to light up the internet with her gorgeous look as she often shares photos on her social media handles. From dropping glimpses from her work life to her workout sessions at the gym, Disha always gives away interesting sneak peeks of her life on social media to her fans. The actress is also fond of doing her makeup herself and often dolls up to share selfies. And, her recent radian look seems to have rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's heart.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a stunning selfie where she flaunted her look for the day. In the photo, we could see the star clad in a white tee with a cross around her neck. With it, Disha dolled up and her makeup was quite dewy and natural. She finished the look with pink glossy lipstick and her luscious locks were left open with soft curls in them. Her radiant and glowing look left Tiger mighty impressed.

Sharing the photo, Disha wrote, "#makeupbyme." On this post, Tiger dropped a comment that had a heart, applause, and a fire emoticon. Disha even replied to Tiger with two heart emoticons. Fans noticed the emoji exchange between the rumoured couple and many were in awe. Disha's sister Khushboo Patani and Shaira Ahmed Khan also dropped a comment.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha and Tiger have been spotted a couple of times in the city post dinner outings. However, the rumoured couple never gets papped together. They make their way out separately. On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film is helmed by Prabhudheva. It will be released on May 13, 2021. Besides this, Disha is also shooting with John Abraham for Ek Villain Returns. It will also star and Tara Sutaria. It is slated to release on February 11, 2021.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

