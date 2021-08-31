Disha Patani looks radiant as she twins with her favourite anime character in a selfie; Seen it yet?

Actress seemed to have kicked off her Tuesday in a good mood. The Malang actress shared two photos with her fans on her social media and left them gushing over her radiant glow. Disha, who often shares updates about her life on social media, recently was in the headlines as she shared adorable photos with her pets Goku and Bella. Her cute photos went viral on social media. Now, she has shared a couple of selfies while spending time at home.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Disha shared a selfie in which she is seen clad in a white tee with her hair left loose on one side of her face. With no makeup, the gorgeous star looked flawless and managed to leave all in awe of her glow. In another photo, Disha gave fans a sneak peek of her anime love as she shared a closer look at her tee. Disha's tee had a sketch of her favourite anime character Gojo and interestingly, she applied a purple hair filter to twin with it. Sharing the photo, Disha wrote, "Twinning with Gojo."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Disha surprised her fans by sharing behind-the-scenes photos with her team as she wrapped up the shooting of her film Ek Villain Returns. The film will star Disha along with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. The actress had been shooting in the city for the same. Now, the film has wrapped up and Disha celebrated with her team. Ek Villain Returns is directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. It will be released on February 11, 2022.

