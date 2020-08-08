Disha Patani looks undeniably stunning in pink co ords as she poses for the camera in a throwback PHOTO

Disha Patani's pictures go instantly viral whenever they are being shared on social media. Meanwhile, check out one of her rare throwback pictures.

has been ruling the hearts of the audience ever since she made her official debut in Bollywood with the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. Well, that was just the beginning for her. Disha then appeared in many big-budget movies including Baaghi 2, Bharat, and Malang for which she has received praise from everyone owing to her spectacular performances. Moreover, she is one of B-town’s most beautiful and stylish divas!

If you do not believe us then you should have a look at one of Disha’s rare throwback pictures which makes for a delightful glimpse. The actress leans by the wall and poses for this picture while flashing her infectious smile as usual. Disha is wearing pink co-ords that include a strapless bralette and a long skirt teamed up with a pair of matching sandals. She also carries a sling bag that perfectly matches the entire outfit.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. She is currently awaiting the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that also features , Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff. Apart from that, she has also been roped in for KTina helmed by Ekta Kapoor. That’s not all. Disha is also a pivotal part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.

Credits :Instagram

