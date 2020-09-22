Disha Patani loves Tiger Shroff's debut song Unbelievable: Asks 'How can someone be so multi talented?'

Tiger Shroff released his first song Unbelievable today on YouTube and left everyone in awe of his voice. Disha Patani also could not resist loving his voice as well as his performance in the song.

Tiger Shroff released his debut single 'Unbelievable' today and left netizens in awe of one more talent of his. The actor who is well known for his action and as well as dancing, now tried his hand at singing and well, left everyone impressed including close friend Disha Patani. Disha had been eagerly awaiting the release of the song and when the stills were shared by Tiger on social media along with a teaser, Disha had reacted to it as well.

Now, once again, Disha took to social media to share her take on Tiger Shroff's new single Unbelievable. Disha did not just share the YouTube link of the song on her Instagram handle but also quizzed Tiger about his talent. She was floored by his dance as well as his voice and she expressed the same in her reaction to the song on her Instagram story. Disha wrote, "How can someone be so multi-talented. You're #unbelievable." With this, she urged fans to watch the video.

Further, she shared another post for him and wrote, "what a beautiful song, love it and your voice." She shared applause, heart eyes emoticons along with it. The gorgeous star praised her close friend for his first ever single and clearly, it seems that she was his fan.

Take a look at Disha Patani's reaction to Tiger Shroff's song:

Meanwhile, Tiger's song immediately got popular with netizens and several other celebs reacted to it. Tiger replied back to Disha as well for her wishes and thanked her. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor. The film managed to leave fans impressed with the action. Now, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

