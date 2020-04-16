Disha Patani is making the best use of her quarantine period with her new friend amid lockdown; See Photo

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Disha Patani is spending her quarantine period with her new friend which happens to be a cute bird at her home.

Due to the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. They have been updating fans with the titbit of their quarantine life. From sharing workout videos to doing their daily chores, B-town celebs are leaving no stone unturned. Among all, just like all of us is in quarantine and shares her daily updates on social media. The actress is making the best use of this time by spending some quality time with her pets. We all know that Disha loves animals and has 2 dogs and 2 cats at her house. recently, the actress saw a kite injured on the roads and stepped out to save it.

And now, the Malang actress has shared an adorable video of one of her dogs with the zoom heart emoji filter on Instagram. Not only this, but Disha has also shared an adorable picture with her new friend which happens to be a cute bird. In the pic shared, the Baaghi 2 actress looks pretty donning a yellow jersey top and black gym shorts. With her hair tied like a pony, Disha is seen having some amazing time with an adorable bird who is sitting on her chair. Ever since the pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have been speaking about pet care during and urging people to not abandon their pets as they don’t cause Coronavirus.

(Also Read: Disha Patani wows the Internet as she rescues an injured bird amid lockdown; SEE PHOTO)

The M.S.Dhoni actress also shared two adorable pictures with her pet cat Keety. In the pic, Disha is seen cuddling and giving kisses to Keety while holding the cat in her arms. Sharing the picture, Disha wrote, "Keety and me @bellajasminegokukeety."

Check out Disha Patani's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu and next, she will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring superstar . Also, Disha will share screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham in the sequel to Ek Villain 2.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×