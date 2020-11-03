Disha Patani matches her mask with Tiger Shroff as they dine out together after months; See PHOTO

Rumoured couple, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani stepped out to dine together after months of staying indoors due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Their photo, post their meal together, is going viral on social media.

It had been a while since stars stepped out for dinners and lunches with their close ones, all thanks to the COVID 19 outbreak. However, since the Unlock, several celebs are spotted in the city while going out. Speaking of this, a photo of rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and is going viral on social media where the two were seen posing after dining out after months. While Disha was often spotted at Tiger's residence amid the lockdown as she shares a great bond with his sister Krishna and mom Ayesha Shroff, the actress refrained from going out otherwise.

Now, it seems as things begin to back to 'new normal,' the stars too are adapting to it. A photo shared by the Instagram handle of the restaurant where Disha and Tiger enjoyed their first meal out in months is going viral on social media. In the photo, Disha could be seen posing with Tiger and others. The Baaghi 2 star is seen clad in a black crop top with jeans and sneakers while Tiger is seen clad in a grey tee with jeans.

Both Tiger and Disha were seen sporting matching black masks as they struck a pose with a few people in the photo. Tiger is also seen holding a bottle of water in his hand. The stars looked absolutely amazing as they spent time together out after months of staying in.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's photo:

Meanwhile, recently, Tiger shared a dance rehearsal video from Baaghi 3 days with that ended up leaving Disha Patani in complete awe. Both Disha and Tiger often laud each other on social media in the comment section of their posts and their adorable banter comes as a highlight for fans. They were last seen together in Baaghi 3 where Disha had a special song and Tiger was the lead of the film. Meanwhile, now, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film will be released on July 16, 2021. On the other hand, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with .

