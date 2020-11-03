  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Disha Patani matches her mask with Tiger Shroff as they dine out together after months; See PHOTO

Rumoured couple, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani stepped out to dine together after months of staying indoors due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Their photo, post their meal together, is going viral on social media.
6894 reads Mumbai
Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff dinner together after monthsDisha Patani matches her mask with Tiger Shroff as they dine out together after months; See PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It had been a while since stars stepped out for dinners and lunches with their close ones, all thanks to the COVID 19 outbreak. However, since the Unlock, several celebs are spotted in the city while going out. Speaking of this, a photo of rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani is going viral on social media where the two were seen posing after dining out after months. While Disha was often spotted at Tiger's residence amid the lockdown as she shares a great bond with his sister Krishna and mom Ayesha Shroff, the actress refrained from going out otherwise. 

Now, it seems as things begin to back to 'new normal,' the stars too are adapting to it. A photo shared by the Instagram handle of the restaurant where Disha and Tiger enjoyed their first meal out in months is going viral on social media. In the photo, Disha could be seen posing with Tiger and others. The Baaghi 2 star is seen clad in a black crop top with jeans and sneakers while Tiger is seen clad in a grey tee with jeans. 

Both Tiger and Disha were seen sporting matching black masks as they struck a pose with a few people in the photo. Tiger is also seen holding a bottle of water in his hand. The stars looked absolutely amazing as they spent time together out after months of staying in. 

Take a look at Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's photo:

Meanwhile, recently, Tiger shared a dance rehearsal video from Baaghi 3 days with Shraddha Kapoor that ended up leaving Disha Patani in complete awe. Both Disha and Tiger often laud each other on social media in the comment section of their posts and their adorable banter comes as a highlight for fans. They were last seen together in Baaghi 3 where Disha had a special song and Tiger was the lead of the film. Meanwhile, now, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film will be released on July 16, 2021. On the other hand, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan

Also Read|Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor’s dance moves in old rehearsal video for Dus Bahane leave Disha Patani impressed

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Tiger Shroff Inspires Fan Club/Tanatan Instagram

You may like these
Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor's dance moves in old rehearsal video for Dus Bahane leave Disha Patani impressed
Disha Patani lifts 75 KG weights & calls it 'piece of cake'; Tiger Shroff nails 60 KG in each hand like a pro
Tiger Shroff shares a glimpse of acoustic version of his song Unbelievable; Disha Patani, Krishna are in awe
Disha Patani is proud of her little brother's artwork as she drops a pic of it; Tiger Shroff's mom is in awe
Tiger Shroff's 'jamming' video on Unbelievable makes Disha Patani and his fans go gaga over it; WATCH
Disha Patani's 'cute' reaction to Tiger Shroff and his mom Ayesha's sweet pic clicked by Krishna is priceless

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement